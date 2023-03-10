Police Officer Shot in Gloucester County, NJ, Sources Say

A police officer was shot in the leg in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Friday afternoon in a shootout that left a suspect dead, sources said.

The officer was shot in the femur, but was able to return fire, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC10.

Another officer placed a tourniquet on the injured officer and the injured officer was rushed to Cooper University Hospital, sources said. The officer was listed in critical condition.

The suspected shooter died, sources said.

Police seemed focused on two scenes. One was along Delsea Drive in Westville. The other was about a mile and a half away where police could be seen investigating outside a home along Doman Avenue near Cobblestone Lane in Deptford. Two tents were set up and it was unclear why.

It wasn't clear where the shooting took place or how the two scenes were involved. Several vehicles and investigators could be seen at each scene.

Police officers could be seen gathered outside of Cooper Hospital, as well. Some of the officers could be seen hugging.

Law enforcement officials have yet to reveal the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.