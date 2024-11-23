Officer injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia: police

Police are investigating after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident occurred around 1:11 a.m. on West Luzerne St.

Police said the officer -- who was assigned to the Neighborhood Services Unit -- was traveling westbound when their vehicle collided with another vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital by medics and is expected to be released, police said. It is unknown if the driver in the other vehicle was injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.