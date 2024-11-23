A man is injured after a verbal argument on board a SEPTA bus late Friday night led to a shooting.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Bush said the incident happened on a Route 39 bus around 10:30 p.m. as the vehicle was at Bancroft and Susquehanna in North Philadelphia.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a man had gotten onto the bus but did not pay; he immediately displayed erratic behavior and started bothering half a dozen passengers on the bus using threatening and profane language, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace.

Pace added that the man then went to the front of the bus and began shining his cell phone flashlight into the driver's face. The driver stopped the bus and instructed passengers to get off for their own safety, then notified SEPTA police as the man continued to confront people.

At that time, Pace said that another man -- about 50 to 60 years old, wearing all black with a grey beard -- got into an altercation with the first man. They were physically fighting, and that's when the second man shot the first man in the foot and then proceeded to walk off the bus, last seen walking on Dawson St.

Pace said the first man refused treatment, but eventually, medics took him to the hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

According to Pace, the whole incident was caught on video, and investigators will review it to determine whether the first man will be charged. Police are still looking for the second man.