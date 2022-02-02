Officer Fires Shot During Fight With Armed Carjacking Suspect, Police Say

An armed carjacking suspect pulled out a gun during a fight with Philadelphia Police, leading to one of the officers pulling out his own weapon and firing a shot, investigators said.

On Wednesday at 4:26 p.m., Philadelphia Police received information that a vehicle that was carjacked at gunpoint on Tuesday was spotted on the 1400 block of Reed Street. When police arrived, they spotted the carjacking suspect standing outside of the vehicle.

As they approached the man, he fled the scene on foot. Several officers chased the man until they reached the 1400 block of Dickinson Street. Officers tried to apprehend the suspect, leading to a scuffle. During the fight, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at an officer. The officer pulled out his own gun and fired one shot.

No one was struck by the bullet and the officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Police also recovered his weapon. They have not yet revealed his identity or the specific charges he faces.

Carjackings have been on the rise throughout the region with more than 100 in Philadelphia so far this year. Earlier this week, SkyForce10 captured a Cherry Hill carjacking suspect who stole a woman’s vehicle and was involved in multiple crashes during a wild chase in Philadelphia.



