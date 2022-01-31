WATCH: Police Capture Carjacker After Chase and Crash

A man crashed into a vehicle, stole it after throwing the driver out, crashed into a second vehicle and then fled on foot before he was finally captured by police during a wild sequence that was caught on video by SkyForce10.

The ordeal began shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The suspect was fleeing from police in connection to an earlier incident on 5th and Master streets, investigators said. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the suspect crashed into another car that was stopped at a light. The suspect then ran out of his vehicle, pulled the woman out of the car that he crashed into, went inside her vehicle and drove off.

The suspect then sped through the streets of North Philadelphia in the stolen car as police pursued. The chase continued for several minutes until the suspect crashed into a different vehicle near Tabor Avenue and Brill Street. The suspect then got out of the stolen car and fled on foot as police continued to chase after him.

The suspect stumbled on the ice before the pursuing officers finally captured him and took him into custody.

None of the officers were injured during the chase. Police have not yet revealed the conditions of the woman who was initially carjacked or the driver of the second car that was crashed into.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.