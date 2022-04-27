Off-Duty Security Guard Thwarts Armed Robbery at Beer Store

An off-duty security guard who was buying beer from a West Philadelphia store was shot while thwarting an armed robbery. Police said the body armor the guard was wearing likely saved his life.

The 55-year-old man had finished a security guard shift at a different location when he entered a store on 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. After buying beer and walking out of the store, he spotted three robbers approaching the business. At least one of them was armed, police said.

The security guard, who has a license to carry, then pulled out his own weapon and a shootout ensued with over 40 shots fired, according to investigators.

The security guard was shot three times in the chest. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. The guard was wearing body armor during the shootout which likely saved his life, police said.

A 17-year-old later arrived at Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. The teen is currently in stable condition. Police have not yet confirmed whether the teen was an innocent bystander or one of the robbery suspects.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video as they continue to investigate.