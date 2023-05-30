Seeing a haze over Philadelphia? A wildfire burning hundreds of miles away in Canada is to blame.

And, the smoky skies aren't expected to go away anytime soon.

The main wildfire has burned over 25,000 acres across the southern end of Nova Scotia, causing thousands in Canada to evacuate.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Due to high pressure in coastal Maine, the wind is carrying smoke mainly from Monday into our area Tuesday evening in a northeast to southwest direction.

NBC10 A map shows where wildfire smoke form Canada is expected to be Tuesday night.

The next large batch of smoke will enter from North Jersey/New York City area into the rest of the Philadelphia region around dinnertime Tuesday. This mid- and low-level smoke plume will be over the Pennsylvania suburbs by sunrise Wednesday morning.

NBC10 A map shows where wildfire smoke form Canada is expected to be Wednesday morning.

Air quality remains moderate in Philadelphia, but could change.

Philadelphia's air quality is moderate.

The smoke is also leading to gorgeous sunsets and sunrises. Look to the sky around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday and around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.