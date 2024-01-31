Police surround North Philly home

Philadelphia police surrounded a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning.

Police didn't immediately confirm what led to the incident around 6 a.m. along Kings Place -- that's near the intersection of North 12th and Master streets.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking roads in the area before daybreak. SWAT officers could be seen at the scene and a flash bang could be heard.

A man and a woman could be seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs.

No word yet on any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.