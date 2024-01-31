North Philadelphia

Police surround North Philly home

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia police surrounded a North Philadelphia home Wednesday morning.

Police didn't immediately confirm what led to the incident around 6 a.m. along Kings Place -- that's near the intersection of North 12th and Master streets.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking roads in the area before daybreak. SWAT officers could be seen at the scene and a flash bang could be heard.

A man and a woman could be seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No word yet on any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us