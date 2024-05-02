More help is coming to people in Philadelphia who are suffering from addiction or experiencing homelessness.

Philadelphia city officials are planning to expand services at existing city-run facilities to provide treatment. It's part of a larger plan to provide better access to quality healthcare and housing to those in need.

One was a nursing home that closed its doors near 21st Street and Girard Avenue in Fairmount in 2022 and it will now be used as a triage center and shelter.

The newly reformed center will be known as "Philly Home at Girard."

Managing director Adam Thiel explained that as the facility was designed, project leaders met with people of all backgrounds who have been through the lived experiences of homelessness or addiction to get insight into what future patients would want to see.

“We’ve been very focused on ensuring that this facility and the neighborhood around it are able to live together safely," Thiel explained. “As you can see, if you’ve gone past that site, we have improved the conditions of that facility on the outside as well as on the inside.

Fanio Williams is one of the people at the newly redesigned facility. He explained that he is experiencing homelessness and is hopeful Philly Home at Girard will help him get back on his feet.

“There’s a lot of people that need help," Williams told NBC10. “It’s a nice spot. They help you get yourself together get back, you know, on track.”

The facility has been used since 2014 to house people experiencing homelessness since 2014 during colder months and other peak incidents.

City officials began to design and renovate the space in March of 2024 with the goal of opening 75 more beds.

People who want to enter the facility can do so voluntarily and will be welcome to stay until they feel completely rehabilitated.

Thiel said it's important to city leaders to make sure the facility and the neighborhood can live together and they are taking steps to ensure the space is beautiful.