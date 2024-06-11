Stabbing inside Philly home leaves man cut on each hand

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two people were stabbed in North Philly on Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson with the police department. A suspect has been arrested.

The stabbing incident happened inside a home on the 1400 block of North Dover Street around 11:15 a.m., police said.

Officials said that a man in his mid-50s was stabbed once in each of his hands. He was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

A man in his mid-60s was stabbed one time in his left leg and was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators say that the scene was secured and a person of interest was taken into custody.

A knife and a gun were found at the scene of the stabbing, officials said.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.