A New Jersey teen girl accused of kidnapping a baby boy in Vineland over the weekend was spotted with the child in Philadelphia on Monday, investigators said.

Akera Johns, 16, of Vineland, was initially spotted with 1-year-old Hakeem Hintzen on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

Johns allegedly refused to return the boy to his mother that day and the teen and child went missing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Johns was later charged with kidnapping. Investigators said she and Hintzen were spotted Monday morning at 32nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Philadelphia and later in Center City around noon. The U.S. Marshals, Vineland Police and New Jersey State Police continue to search for them.

@USMS_Philly is assisting the NY-NJ RFTF and Vineland PD in locating Hakeem Hintzen, 1, and Akera Johns, 16. Johns has been charged with kidnapping after she refused to return Hintzen to his mother on Nov 11. Hintzen and Johns were seen this morning at 32nd & Susquehanna Ave. pic.twitter.com/yqg0flatb3 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) November 13, 2023

Hintzen is described as a 1-year-old Black boy with brown eyes and black hair, standing 2-feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and gray shoes.

Johns is described as a Black female with red and black braids, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black and white slides.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.