NJ man arrested, charged in girlfriend's beating death

Police in New Jersey have arrested a 26-year-old Pleasantville man after, officials claim, his live-in girlfriend died of multiple blunt force injuries early Monday.

According to police, Boris Lainez-Rosales was arrested shortly after officers responded to his home along the 100 block of Edgewater Avenue in Pleasantville, NJ, at about 1:54 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, on a report of a woman who was unresponsive.

Here, officials said, first responders found Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt, 25, of Pleasantville after she had suffered multiple blunt force injures.

Quintana-Betancourt was pronounced shortly after she was taken to a nearby hospital, police officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Lainez-Rosales, who was described as Quintana-Bentancourt's live-in boyfriend, was apprehended after a follow up investigation, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said that Lainez-Rosales has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and related offenses.

He is in custody in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, officials said.

Also, according to police, this incident remains under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information about this case or other serious crimes to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.