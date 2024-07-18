Vodka might not be the first drink one associates with breakfast food, but that hasn't stopped New Jersey's 3BR Distillery from whipping up a drink intended to taste like a breakfast sandwich.

The distillery, located in Keyport, New Jersey, has recently released vodka intended to taste like egg and cheese on an everything bagel -- and the liqueur comes in two varieties, pork roll or Taylor ham.

In a social media post, the distillery said that the vodka has been made "to evoke the full experience of the classic sandwich. It combines distilled everything bagel seasoning, a touch of malt rye extract, and distilled pork roll."

"To complete the flavor profile, lactose sugar is added to achieve the creamy texture reminiscent of melted American cheese. The result is a liqueur that delivers a rich, savory taste, perfect for New Jerseyans and curious foodies alike," the company said.

The distillery said that the vodka was the result of working with Planet Bagel.

The vodka is available for pre-order for $25 on 3BR Distillery's website.