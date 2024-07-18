New Jersey

NJ distillery unveils pork roll, egg and cheese on everything bagel vodka

Whether you like an everything bagel with egg, cheese and pork roll or Taylor ham, New Jersey's 3BR Distillery has a vodka for you

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vodka might not be the first drink one associates with breakfast food, but that hasn't stopped New Jersey's 3BR Distillery from whipping up a drink intended to taste like a breakfast sandwich.

The distillery, located in Keyport, New Jersey, has recently released vodka intended to taste like egg and cheese on an everything bagel -- and the liqueur comes in two varieties, pork roll or Taylor ham.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In a social media post, the distillery said that the vodka has been made "to evoke the full experience of the classic sandwich. It combines distilled everything bagel seasoning, a touch of malt rye extract, and distilled pork roll."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"To complete the flavor profile, lactose sugar is added to achieve the creamy texture reminiscent of melted American cheese. The result is a liqueur that delivers a rich, savory taste, perfect for New Jerseyans and curious foodies alike," the company said.

The distillery said that the vodka was the result of working with Planet Bagel.

The vodka is available for pre-order for $25 on 3BR Distillery's website.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

Multiple failures, multiple investigations: Unraveling the attempted assassination of Donald Trump

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ town's Rec. Director charged with theft, created fake softball field usage permits, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us