Woodlynne

NJ Cop Who Wrongly Pepper Sprayed Teens Pleads Guilty, Resigns

Prosecutors said Ryan Dubiel used the spray in a manner that “was not consistent” with the state's use-of-force policy and was not justified

NBC Universal, Inc.

A southern New Jersey police officer accused of improperly using pepper spray on two teenagers last year pleaded guilty Thursday to simple assault charges and agreed to forfeit his job.

Ryan Dubiel, 32, a Wenonah resident who served with the Woodlynne police force, was sentenced to a year of probation as part of a plea deal with the Camden County Prosecutor's office. He also was barred from having contact with the victims.

The charges stem from a June 4 incident at a home in Woodlynne where officers were investigating a trespassing report. Prosecutors said Dubiel used the spray in a manner that “was not consistent” with the state's use-of-force policy and was not justified.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 19 mins ago

Man Shot in Face, Killed in Possible Argument Over Trash

vaccine equity 13 hours ago

Why So Many More White People Than Black People Have Been Vaccinated

Dubiel was charged six days late after authorities reviews evidence that included poloice body camera footage of the incident.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WoodlynneNew Jersey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us