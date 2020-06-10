Woodlynne Borough

NJ Officer Accused of Using Pepper Spray on 2 People, Unprovoked

Officer Ryan Dubiel was charged Wednesday with two counts of simple assault. His body camera footage will be made available on Thursday.

By David Chang

A Woodlynne police officer is accused of using pepper spray on two people, unprovoked. 

Video footage shows Officer Ryan Dubiel, 31, of Wenonah, using pepper spray on two people on June 4 at 1:30 p.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Investigators said the two people, which included a teenager, were not physically resisting or trying to harm others or themselves at the time of the incident. 

Dubiel was charged Wednesday with two counts of simple assault. His body camera footage will be made available on Thursday.

“Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint,” Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer said. “After careful review, it was clear Dubiel’s actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy.”

Dubiel, who is currently suspended without pay, has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. It’s the ninth police department where he has served. His previous departments include Camden and Edgewater Park, according to NJ.com. 

