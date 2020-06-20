New Jersey

NJ Cop Killed in Crash on His Way Home

Michael Luko, of Mays Landing, served in the New Jersey State Human Services Police.

By Joe Brandt

Chester police lights
NBC10

A New Jersey police officer on the way home from work was killed in a crash Friday night when a driver crossed into oncoming traffic.

Officer Michael Luko, 53, was driving east along the White Horse Pike just after 11 p.m. Friday when his truck was hit in Hammonton, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement.

A 28-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic veered from the westbound lanes into Luko's Chevy Silverado. Multiple ambulances arrived to the scene at Moss Mill Road.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus reopening 5 hours ago

NJ Gym That Sued State Over Reopening Will Stay Closed, Judge Says

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

After COVID-19 Pause, Limited Nursing Home Visits Restarting in NJ

New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

“The work of the New Jersey State Human Services Police is the epitome of community-based service, as officers work every day to protect some of our most vulnerable residents," Johnson said in a statement. "Officer Luko brought veteran experience and knowledge to this important role, and became a mentor to younger officers. He will be missed."

Luko was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona. A backseat passenger in the Civic was taken to another AtlantiCare facility in Atlantic City and was having surgery.

Two other men from the Honda were taken in the ambulances but not treated.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyAtlantic CountyDamon TynerNJ Human Services Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us