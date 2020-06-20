NJ Cop Killed in Crash on His Way Home

A New Jersey police officer on the way home from work was killed in a crash Friday night when a driver crossed into oncoming traffic.

Officer Michael Luko, 53, was driving east along the White Horse Pike just after 11 p.m. Friday when his truck was hit in Hammonton, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement.

A 28-year-old woman driving a Honda Civic veered from the westbound lanes into Luko's Chevy Silverado. Multiple ambulances arrived to the scene at Moss Mill Road.

New Jersey Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

“The work of the New Jersey State Human Services Police is the epitome of community-based service, as officers work every day to protect some of our most vulnerable residents," Johnson said in a statement. "Officer Luko brought veteran experience and knowledge to this important role, and became a mentor to younger officers. He will be missed."

Luko was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona. A backseat passenger in the Civic was taken to another AtlantiCare facility in Atlantic City and was having surgery.

Two other men from the Honda were taken in the ambulances but not treated.