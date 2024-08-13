Delaware

Fire department activity at apartment complex near University of Delaware closes lane in Newark

Drivers near the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark may be seeing delays as crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Newark announced that the southbound right lane of South College Avenue is closed at Marvin Drive.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 4 p.m. where a large presence of first responders could be seen.

Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of a building that looks like an apartment complex. There appears to be extensive damage to the roof.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

