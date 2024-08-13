Drivers near the campus of the University of Delaware in Newark may be seeing delays as crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Léelo en español aquí

Police in Newark announced that the southbound right lane of South College Avenue is closed at Marvin Drive.

Traffic Alert - South College Avenue Lane Closed. Due to fire department activity, the southbound right lane of South College Avenue is closed at Marvin Drive. Use caution and expect delays.https://t.co/SB246kONua — Newark, DE Police Dept (@NewarkDEPD) August 13, 2024

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 4 p.m. where a large presence of first responders could be seen.

Smoke can be seen coming from the roof of a building that looks like an apartment complex. There appears to be extensive damage to the roof.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.