NYPD officer charged in road rage shooting in South Jersey

A New York City Police officer is accused of shooting another driver during an apparent road rage incident in Voorhees Township, New Jersey, last month.

Hieu Tran, 27, of Yonkers, New York, was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 6, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

On Friday, May 17, around 11:13 p.m., Voorhees Township police officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 73 and Cooper Road. When they arrived they found a driver -- a 30-year-old Voorhees Township man – suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in treatment.

After analyzing surveillance video, cellphone records and ballistics evidence, Voorhees Township Police and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office identified Tran as the suspect in the shooting. Police said Tran – an officer with the New York City Police Department – used his department-issued firearm and shot the victim during an apparent road rage incident.

Tran was taken into custody on Thursday by NYPD officers. The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau, New York County District Attorney's Office Accountability Unit and New Jersey State Police Ballistics Unit all assisted in the investigation.

Tran is currently being held in New York and waived his extradition. Detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office are expected to arrive in New York Friday afternoon.

While Tran is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Cody Skinner at 856-580-6053 and Voorhees Township Detective John Loberto at 856-428-5400.