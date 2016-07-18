Terminal Market

New Wi-Fi for Reading Terminal in Time for DNC; Longer Hours in Store

By Kenneth Hilario | Philadelphia Business Journal

The Reading Terminal Market has finally replaced its 10-year-old Wi-Fi system – just in time for the Democratic National Convention, when the market will open an hour earlier as part of a test run of a potential new schedule.

Consumers expect reliable Wi-Fi at establishments like bars, restaurants and destinations like Reading Terminal, which for months had been sifting through proposals from Wi-Fi providers in order to have a new system installed by the time the DNC begins on July 25.

"The difference is this works," General Manager Anuj Gupta said. "It works, it's available, and it's available throughout the market."

The Wi-Fi service is from Comcast Corp., and the hardware is from manufacturer Ruckus, whose customers include St. Joseph University, Time Warner Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina, the World Cup Stadiums in Brazil and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

