Police: New video shows gunmen in mass shooting at party in North Philly

Law enforcement officials have released new surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down the gunmen responsible for a North Philadelphia shooting on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, that left seven people injured.

According to police, the video shows the suspected gunmen who shot at revelers at an "Instagram party" at a property along the 1100 block of Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia after two men at that gathering had been involved in an altercation.

In the course of that altercation, officials said, one of the men left the scene and returned with firearms and -- along with another individual -- opened fire on the gathering.

Police shared the video on social media.

After the incident, officials said that investigators believe the individuals sought in this incident are believed to have fled the scene in a late model Nissan Altima that is charcoal gray with tinted rear and ride windows, five spoke aluminum alloy wheels and no license plate.

In this shooting seven people were hurt, including a 16-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

Six other people, all in their 20s, were also injured in the incident and they were listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital after being shot.

Officials said they are seeking two men in this incident -- one who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask, who drove the vehicle and another who wore a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and mask at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271.

Tips can also be sent anonymously by by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).