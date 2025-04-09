South Philadelphia

Organizers cancel South Philly's Carnaval De Puebla amid deportation fears

Citing concerns that ICE may target the festival, organizers of the Carnaval De Puebla, one of the largest Mexican heritage celebrations in Philly, have canceled this year's event

By Daysla Cancel, Wilfredo Pacheco López and Hayden Mitman

Carnaval de Puebla en Filadelfia

Every year, thousands of people gather in South Philadelphia for a celebration of Mexican culture for the annual Carnaval De Puebla.

Every year, that is, except this year.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

That's because, as reported by NBC10 Philadelphia's sister station, Telemundo 62, the event, scheduled for April 27, 2025, has been canceled among fears that the event would be targeted by agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement looking for people to deport.

"We're not in a comfortable situation to be able to celebrate. Things have been happening with the new government. It's important to support each other," said David Piña, one of the event's organizers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí.

Along with concerns over the Trump administration's aggressive deportation efforts, which have sent shockwaves through the city's Hispanic community, organizers also cited rising costs due to President Donald Trump's new tariffs.

Also, organizers said, rising costs across the board have lead to difficulties in raising the funding needed to present the festival.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 58 mins ago

Villanova student accused of filming sex assault won't attend graduation: Lawyer

Delaware County 5 hours ago

Delco orchard using controlled fires to protect peach trees on freezing morning

"This event requires a significant amount of money. There are many businesses that donate a significant amount to make this carnival possible. We're doing it with our own funds, and there aren't any funds from other sources, and right now there are many people who are very careful with their wallets," Piña added.

Organizers are now trying to organize a smaller, alternative event, but they hope things improve so they can return stronger next year.

This isn't the first time in recent years that the Carnaval De Puebla has been cancelled due to deportation concerns.

Back in 2017, also under the Trump administration, the event was cancelled, as well.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us