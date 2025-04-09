Organizers cancel South Philly's Carnaval De Puebla amid deportation fears

Every year, thousands of people gather in South Philadelphia for a celebration of Mexican culture for the annual Carnaval De Puebla.

Every year, that is, except this year.

That's because, as reported by NBC10 Philadelphia's sister station, Telemundo 62, the event, scheduled for April 27, 2025, has been canceled among fears that the event would be targeted by agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement looking for people to deport.

"We're not in a comfortable situation to be able to celebrate. Things have been happening with the new government. It's important to support each other," said David Piña, one of the event's organizers.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí.

Along with concerns over the Trump administration's aggressive deportation efforts, which have sent shockwaves through the city's Hispanic community, organizers also cited rising costs due to President Donald Trump's new tariffs.

Also, organizers said, rising costs across the board have lead to difficulties in raising the funding needed to present the festival.

"This event requires a significant amount of money. There are many businesses that donate a significant amount to make this carnival possible. We're doing it with our own funds, and there aren't any funds from other sources, and right now there are many people who are very careful with their wallets," Piña added.

Organizers are now trying to organize a smaller, alternative event, but they hope things improve so they can return stronger next year.

This isn't the first time in recent years that the Carnaval De Puebla has been cancelled due to deportation concerns.

Back in 2017, also under the Trump administration, the event was cancelled, as well.