Live updates: Trump's global tariffs snap into effect, including 104% rate on goods from China

An average rate of 29% will now be imposed for goods from dozens of nations

By NBC Staff

  • President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect at midnight, including an additional 50% on goods from China, the White House said.
  • Trump said Tuesday that his administration will "very shortly" announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals.
  • The average tariff faced by the dozens of nations Trump targeted is 29%, with many as high as 40%. 

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs went into effect at midnight, including an additional 50% on goods from China. Follow along for live updates.

