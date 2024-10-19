7 people shot near Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia: police

Seven people were shot near Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the area of Cumberland and 11th Streets.

Police have only confirmed that one of the victims is a 17-year-old shot in the chest—no word on the conditions of any of the victims.

NBC10 is on the scene, and around two dozen shell casings can be seen on the ground.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.