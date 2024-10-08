New skate park coming to New Jersey's Cooper River Park

This is a lot of excitement in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, as shovels hit the ground for a new state-of-the-art skate park.

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners joined elected officials and the local skateboarding community to break ground on a skate park in Cooper River Park.

The skatepark will be one of the newest amenities added to the largest park in the Camden County Park System.

“This skate park has been a collaborative effort and has been crafted with the resident’s and local skateboarders’ input,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, liaison to the Camden County Parks Department. “We know that this will be a heavily utilized space and will finally deliver an element that has been missing from our parks system for the skateboarding community. We are thrilled that this project has finally come to fruition, and we can’t wait to welcome skateboarders to the park once it is completed.”

According to officials, the park will cost about $900,000, including county and state funding. Back in July of 2023, Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald presented the Parks Department with a check for $87,000 to go towards the construction of the skate park.

"Helping to fund this skate park is an investment in the future of both our youth and the community as a whole,” Greenwald said in a news release. “It’s more than just pouring concrete—it’s creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can express themselves, push their limits, and build confidence. By building this skate park, you’re not just giving them a place to skateboard; you’re giving them a sense of belonging and a positive outlet."

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Cherry Hill Mayor David Fleisher talked about how the skate park will be another treasured amenity offered at Cooper River Park.

“We are pleased that the County remains committed to investing in parks, recreation facilities and open spaces,” Fleisher said. “Once completed, the skate park will further build upon the various activities that have made Cooper River Park a destination for residents throughout South Jersey.

Cooper River Park already includes the Camden County Boathouse, pavilions, a softball field, a cross-country course, the Camden County Golf Academy, the Cooper River Yacht Club, two bike trails, Jack Curtis Stadium, a track, picnic areas, a bocce court, and a playground.