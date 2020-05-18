baby born

NJ Troopers Help Deliver Woman’s Baby on Turnpike

New Jersey State Police troopers Robert Murray, Pierre Noel and Marcin Ziobron helped a woman deliver a baby girl at Interchange 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday

Officials say New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby girl for a Tennessee woman on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend.

Col. Patrick Callahan, the state police superintendent, said at the state's daily coronavirus briefing Saturday that the Memphis woman was driving cross country with her husband when she sent into labor Saturday.

The woman pulled over on the turnpike at Interchange 8A and called for help, and troopers Robert Murray, Pierre Noel and Marcin Ziobron from the Cranbury station (Troop D) arrived and delivered the baby girl with the help of Monroe Township emergency medical personnel, state police said.

“... We hear about those tragic deaths, which they are every day, but I was just glad to report something good,” Callahan said Saturday.

Callahan said the newborn is the mother's fifth child.

Gov. Phil Murphy said “Talk about welcome to New Jersey."

“That is a great story" the governor said. “God bless them all."

