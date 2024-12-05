New Jersey

NJ registered sex offender sentenced to prison after sex trafficking minors

By Cherise Lynch

A registered sex offender from Camden, New Jersey, has been sentenced to prison for sex trafficking three minors for months, officials said.

Semaj A. Gilmore, 34, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Renée Marie Bumb to three counts of a superseding indictment charging him with sex trafficking minors, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Gilmore was sentenced to 260 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, Judge Bumb sentenced Gilmore to 10 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, from Sept. 2020 to April 2021, Gilmore transported, at various times, three minor victims from Philadelphia to New Jersey, knowing they would engage in a commercial sex act at Gilmore’s direction. Each of the victims was under the age of 18 at the time.

During that time period, Gilmore had been required to register as a sex offender as a result of a prior conviction.

