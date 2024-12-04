New Jersey

FAA imposes drone restrictions after reports of them flying over New Jersey

By Bruce Shipkowski

The FBI is investigating reports about several mysterious nighttime drone flights that have recently occurred across central New Jersey and has asked the public for help.

Witnesses have spotted a cluster of what appears to be drones — larger than those typically used by hobbyists — as well as a possible fixed-wing aircraft flying in several areas along the Raritan River since Nov. 18. It's not clear why the flights happened or who was flying the devices, but federal and state officials stress that there currently is no known threat to public safety.

The flights have raised questions in part because they took place near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. The FBI asks that residents share any videos or photos they may have of the flights, along with any other relevant information.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed drone flight restrictions in the area this week while authorities investigate the reports.

Law enforcement officials in Morris and Somerset counties officials issued a joint statement Tuesday stating they were aware of the reports and would continue to monitor the drone activity.

