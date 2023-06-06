New Jersey receives $20 million grant to improve sewer infrastructure

New Jersey officials recently announced that the state has received millions in federal funding intended to replace aging sewer lines and improve wastewater and stormwater management infrastructure in Monmouth County.

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, joined U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Congressman Frank Pallone of the state's 6th District, and State Senator Vin Gopal of the state's 11th District -- all Democrats -- to detail the start of the Two Rivers Water Reclamation Authority sewer/pump station project.

Murphy's office has secured a FEMA grant of $20 million to be put towards to project -- which has been said to be expected to cost about $85 million overall.

“Thanks in no small part to the tireless work of FEMA and our congressional delegation, this project will help protect tens of thousands of New Jerseyans from future storms and flooding,” Murphy said, in a statement on the grant. “Crucially, by committing federal dollars toward the overhaul of this critical infrastructure, the state will realize a considerable return on its investment of FEMA resilience funding without imposing additional taxpayer burdens. It’s smart, forward-looking investments like these that will better prepare and protect our local communities and economies against the worsening impacts of climate change.”

According to details provided by Murphy's office, this two-part project in Monmouth County will replace more than 3,000 feet of sewer line and will replace and relocate a main pump station.

Officials said that these water treatment and collection systems serve 90,000 people in six member towns -- Fair Haven, Little Silver, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Shrewsbury, and West Long Branch -- as well as six customer towns -- Eatontown, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls -- and two military bases.

The infrastructure includes 200 miles of sanitary sewer mains, 18 pump stations, and nine meter chambers, officials noted.

It's hoped these improvements will allow the state's stormwater and wastewater infrastructure to better deal with climate change and the threat of future storms.