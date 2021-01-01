New Jersey

New Jersey Minimum Wage Climbs to $12 an Hour

Not all workers will be earning the new $12 minimum wage, though

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Most minimum wage workers in New Jersey will start earning $12 an hour beginning Friday.

The latest minimum wage hike is part of the state’s plan to gradually reach a $15 minimum wage for most industries through yearly $1 increases from now until 2024.

State Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, who sponsored the law, championed the latest hike.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 4 mins ago

Some Mummers Flout Rules, March Maskless in South Philly

Delaware 3 hours ago

Delaware's Plastic Bag Ban Goes Into Effect

“Too many workers aren’t earning enough to make ends meet especially during the current public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement. “Continuing to gradually raise the minimum wage provides help for New Jersey residents and future generations and aids in alleviating poverty across our great state.”

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Not all workers will be earning the new $12 minimum wage, though.

Seasonal workers and those in businesses with fewer than six employees will now earn an hourly wage of $11.10. Agricultural workers, meanwhile, are now entitled to $10.44 an hour.

For tipped workers like waiters, their total earnings – hourly wage plus tips – must still equal at least $15 an hour. The state suggests a $4.13 hourly wage for these workers, with the rest expected to be made up in tips.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us