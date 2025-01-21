South Philadelphia

New Jersey man charged with DUI in South Philly crash that injured cop

Police officials have charged a 45-year-old Sewell, New Jersey man with DUI, driving without a license and other offenses after crashing into a police cruiser in South Philly during the Eagles game on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police have announced charges against a 45-year-old man from Sewell, New Jersey after, law enforcement officials claim, he crashed into a police cruiser outside the stadiums in South Philly during Sunday's Eagles playoff game.

According to police, officials have charged Thomas Herrschaft, 45, from Sewell, NJ, with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, causing a crash that involved death or injury, driving without a license and other offenses after he, allegedly, crashed into a police cruiser on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

During the incident, which officials said, happened at about 5 p.m. along the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue, law enforcement officials claim Herrschaft was traveling eastbound "at an unsafe speed and driving carelessly."

Herrschaft, officials claim, then shifted his 2016 black Mercedes Benz into reverse and slammed into a Philadelphia Police Department patrol vehicle.

The online account for Barstool Philly shared video of the incident -- that was later confirmed by police -- on social media shortly after the crash occurred.

An officer inside that vehicle, who was assigned to the traffic division, was injured in this incident, police officials said.

Following the crash, the officer was taken to a nearby hospital were, officials said, they were treated and released.

Herrschaft is in police custody and his bail has been set at $10,000. Court documents do not list an attorney on record to respresent Herrschaft, but, his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2025.

