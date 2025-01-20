Suspected DUI driver injures officer near South Philly Sports Complex, source says

A Philadelphia police officer was injured after a driver who may have been under the influence fled from state police and crashed into her vehicle near the South Philly Sports Complex towards the end of the Eagles playoff game on Sunday, a law enforcement source told NBC10.

According to the source, the unidentified suspect was driving erratically near 26th Street and Penrose Avenue in Philadelphia shortly before 6 p.m. As Pennsylvania State Police tried to pull the driver over, the suspect fled the scene and drove near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex along 1000 Pattison Avenue, the source told NBC10.

As the suspect backed up to evade the state troopers, they crashed into a police vehicle with an officer assigned to the Traffic Division inside, the source said.

That officer was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed her condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect was taken into custody. The source told NBC10 police believe the suspect was driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.