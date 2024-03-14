Police in Philadelphia provided new details on the execution-style slayings of two people whose bodies were found near the Mount Pleasant Mansion in Fairmount Park on Feb. 29.

Officials have arrested a man and woman in this case -- Lamar Young, 52, of Philadelphia and Dale Johnson, 56 -- for their suspected roles in the slayings.

Both Young and Johnson have been charged with murder, conspiracy and related offenses in the deaths of 38-year-old Krystina Chambers and 49-year-old Thurston Cooper.

Chambers and Cooper were found dead on Feb. 29, around 11 p.m., when first responders were called to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive for a report of a body found.

When they arrived, police officials said, responders found Chambers suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head and Cooper suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were unresponsive and lying next to each other in a gully on the side of the road, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small last week.

Police also found three spent shell casings near their bodies and, officials said, they were both pronounced at the scene at 11:12 p.m. that night.

Young was apprehended on March 4, after law enforcement officials released surveillance images of a suspect in this case.

And, police said that Johnson turned herself into police on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials have not yet discussed a motive in these slayings.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.