Need to Find Socially-Distant Ideas for Fun This Holiday Weekend?

By Deanna Durante

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It's another holiday weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are still socially distant ways for you to get out and have fun with your family or those in your home.

But you need to plan ahead -- during the pandemic, many places require advance tickets purchased online or have other rules to follow.

DRIVE-THRU DINOS

Let your little one (or your inner little one) marvel at the dinos safely. Jurassic Quest has gone drive-thru! Here's where to get tickets.

LAST CHANCE TO SEE THE BATTLESHIP

The Battleship New Jersey plans to close temporarily after Labor Day, so if you want the patriotic experience, make your plans now. Here's how to get tickets.

SEE THE SCHUYLKILL UP CLOSE

Need some outdoor time this holiday? Head to a river for a kayak tour! Take It Outdoors Adventures offers several options for guided tours of the Schuylkill and other rivers. Click here for reservations.

Another option: the land or water trails cultivated by the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area. For more information, click here.

LEGOLAND'S "BRICKTASTIC" SAFETY

Legoland has reopened with safety protocols in place, including frequent sanitizing of play areas, Lego bricks used by just your family and mask requirements. Learn more and reserve tickets here.

