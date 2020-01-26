NBA Legend Kobe Bryant: Philly Roots Transplanted to LA

We have live coverage on the death of Kobe Bryant. Watch in the video embedded above.

NBA legend and Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant has died, sending a shockwave throughout the sports world and beyond.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were among five people killed after a helicopter crashed Sunday and caught fire on a hillside in the Calabasas area outside Los Angeles, California.

Bryant’s death comes a day after LeBron James passed him for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list while playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center Saturday night.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia where his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, spent the first four years of his basketball career as a member of the 76ers between 1975 and 1979. Bryant then moved to Italy where his father continued playing basketball.

Bryant later returned to the Philadelphia area where he began his legendary high school basketball career at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore. Bryant received national recognition for his spectacular play, leading the team to a state title in 1996.

He was named Pennsylvania Player of the Year during his junior year and the Naismith High School Player of the Year during his senior year.

Bryant was heavily recruited by top-ranked college basketball programs, including Villanova and Duke but made the decision to go directly into the NBA.

Throughout his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant’s relationship with his hometown of Philadelphia was complicated. Bryant and the Lakers defeated Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers 4 games to 1 in the 2001 NBA Finals. During the series, Bryant reportedly told a 76ers heckler that the Lakers were going to “cut your hearts out.” The comment may have contributed to Bryant being booed loudly by the Philadelphia crowd after winning the All-Star Game MVP in 2002.

Sixers fans' perception of Bryant softened as his Hall of Fame career came to an end. During Kobe’s last game in Philadelphia on Dec. 1, 2015, fans chanted his name and gave him a standing ovation.

Sixers legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving” and Bryant’s Lower Merion High School coach Gregg Downer both posed with Bryant at halfcourt. The Sixers also honored Bryant with a tribute video.

In 2017, a year after his retirement, Bryant spoke with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark about the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run. Bryant talked about being a longtime fan of the Birds.

I just can’t believe this 🙏🏼

I remember speaking with Kobe Bryant about his speech to Eagles on their way to winning the Super Bowl and what a huge fan he was of the Eagles. He was even superstitious about where he sat on the couch watching Eagles games https://t.co/AU0nXd0u0t — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2020

In March of last year, Kobe returned to his middle school in the Philadelphia area where he told students to not be afraid of chasing their dreams.

Early Sunday evening, fans and alumni gathered outside of the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School to pay respects to the legend. They placed flowers outside the doors of the gym along with Bryant's number 23 Lakers jersey and his number 33 Lower Merion jersey.