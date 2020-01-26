Kobe Bryant

NBA Stars, Celebs React to Death of Kobe Bryant

Bryant was among nine people killed in a fiery helicopter crash near Calabasas, California

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images, File

As reports broke of the death of retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, tributes began pouring in on social media.

Bryant was among nine people killed in a fiery helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas confirmed. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash, along with a teammate on Gianna's basketball team, the teammate's parent and the pilot. Four others on board haven't been identified.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes expressed their condolences and shock over his death on Twitter.

Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos AngelesLakers
