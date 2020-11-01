Mercer County

Multiple People Hurt as Cars Flip in NJ Turnpike Crash

By Rudy Chinchilla

A car rests on its roof as emergency crews surround it after a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.
NBC10

Multiple people were hurt and at least two cars overturned in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County early Sunday.

The crash on the northbound lanes near mile marker 62 in Robbinsville Township happened around 2 a.m. and forced lane closures that lasted through about 6:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately release the number of people hurt or the severity of their injuries, but the crash involving at least three cars left two of the vehicles flipped onto their roofs. At least one of those vehicles also sustained major front-end damage.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

protests 12 hours ago

Feds Go After Protesters With Rarely Used Civil Disorder Law Enacted in 1960s

2020 Election 14 hours ago

Trump Spends Halloween in Pa. With Campaign Stops in Reading, Newtown

State police were investigating the cause of the crash.

This article tagged under:

Mercer CountyNew Jersey
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us