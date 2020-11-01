Multiple People Hurt as Cars Flip in NJ Turnpike Crash

Multiple people were hurt and at least two cars overturned in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County early Sunday.

The crash on the northbound lanes near mile marker 62 in Robbinsville Township happened around 2 a.m. and forced lane closures that lasted through about 6:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately release the number of people hurt or the severity of their injuries, but the crash involving at least three cars left two of the vehicles flipped onto their roofs. At least one of those vehicles also sustained major front-end damage.

State police were investigating the cause of the crash.