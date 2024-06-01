Philadelphia

1 dead, 5 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood

The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Friday at 8400 State Road and Ashburner Street, police said

By Cherise Lynch

One person was killed and several were injured in a high-speed, multi-vehicle, hit- and-run collision in Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:11 p.m. at 8400 State Road and Ashburner Street.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Nissan SUV was traveling northbound on State Road making a left turn onto Ashburner Street when it made contact with a 2012 black Honda that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The black Honda then collided with another vehicle - a black Ford Escape - and a utility pole, causing the pole to become embedded into the black Honda, police said.

That's when the driver of the Nissan SUV fled the scene, according to police.

Police said inside the black Honda were three people. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by medics around 9:30 p.m. and the other two people were transported to the hospital by medics in extremely critical condition.

The three people inside the Ford Escape were transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

