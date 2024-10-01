Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Lehigh County: police

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, just before 6 a.m.., troopers responded to 4842 Mountain Road in Washington Township after receiving a report of a motorcycle crash.

Upon investigation, police said it was determined that a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 64-year-old man from Germansville, Pennsylvania, collided with a deer. The man suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Mountain Road was closed between Furnace Road in Washington Township and Jones Road in Heidelberg Township during the investigation but has since been reopened.