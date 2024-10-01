Lehigh County

Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Lehigh County: police

The incident happened in the area of 4842 Moutain Road in Washington Township, Lehigh County, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, just before 6 a.m.

By Cherise Lynch

A stock photo of a Police Line "Do Not Cross" caution tape with a defocused police car with sirens flashing red and blue.
Getty Images

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a deer in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, just before 6 a.m.., troopers responded to 4842 Mountain Road in Washington Township after receiving a report of a motorcycle crash.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon investigation, police said it was determined that a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 64-year-old man from Germansville, Pennsylvania, collided with a deer. The man suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Pennsylvania Sep 26

Man accused of stealing, damaging flags, Trump sign in Upper Merion, Pa.

Pennsylvania Sep 26

Man charged, jailed after running over 3 people, killing 1 in Lehigh County

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Mountain Road was closed between Furnace Road in Washington Township and Jones Road in Heidelberg Township during the investigation but has since been reopened.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh CountyPennsylvaniacritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us