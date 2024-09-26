Man charged, jailed after running over 3 people, killing 1 in Lehigh County

A man accused of intentionally crashing into a woman's unoccupied car before allegedly trying to run her and her neighbors over has been charged, according to officials with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

55-year-old Rajgion Davis was arrested back in August following the incident and has remained in jail without bail, officials explained.

Davis is charged with criminal homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault, officials said. A magisterial judge ordered that the charges can proceed to court.

He will be formally arraigned on Oct. 30, officials said.

On Friday, Aug. 9, investigators believe that Davis purposefully hit and killed a man with his car on the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township just after 6 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw Davis pull into a parking lot before hitting an empty car that belonged to a woman, identified as Francesca Washington, and then driving off.

The people who saw the incident said Washington came out to look at the damage to her vehicle when she was joined by two of her neighbors, according to officials. This is when Davis returned and drove his car directly into the group.

Washington suffered severe injuries from the crash and remains in the hospital, officials said.

One of the people who was standing with Washington, identified as 53-year-old Stephen Fistner, died from his injuries.

Davis' car was not driveable after the crash, but he was seen walking away from the scene, police said. Witnesses followed him while recording him on their phones.

After being arrested by officers who responded to the scene, officials said Davis indicated his intention was to harm and kill Washington.