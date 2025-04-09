Delaware County

Delco orchard using controlled fires to protect peach trees on freezing morning

Crews at Linvilla Orchards in Media, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, lit controlled fires on April 9, 2025, to keep their blooming peach trees warm

By Dan Stamm

A popular Delaware County orchard lit bonfires near its peach grove in hopes of protecting the fragile blooming fruit on a freezing April morning.

Smoke could be seen rising from several controlled fires lit early on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pennsylvania.

The idea is that the smoke from the intentionally set fires would create a warmer blanket over the trees than temps in the 20s being experienced on the ground early on Wednesday, people at the orchards told NBC10.

NBC10 was told the orchard had in the past lost its fruit crop due to cold conditions.

No official word yet from the orchard on how long they plan to keep the bonfires burning.

