Police are searching for a man accused of stealing and damaging flags and signs, including at least one endorsing Donald Trump for president, from a home in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania.

A resident reported to police that for the past two weeks an unidentified man repeatedly damaged and stole lawn signs from outside their home on the 100 block Nancys Lane in Upper Merion’s Brandywine Village neighborhood. Police said the repeated thefts and vandalism occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect who they described as a man in his 40s or 50s with dark hair and wearing glasses. Police also said he repeatedly approached the home on foot and left towards the intersection of Nancys Lane and Walker Lane.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip on the Upper Merion Township Police website.