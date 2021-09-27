Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Shooting at Montco Wawa

What to Know Attempted murder charges have been filed against a Norristown man in a double shooting over the weekend at a Montgomery County Wawa.

Plymouth Township police announced an arrest warrant Monday for Kyeem Sheirron Whitt.

At least 19 shots were fired early Sunday morning, striking people and the storefront.

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspected gunman who they say opened fire at a Wawa store over the weekend, injuring two people.

The gunfire erupted around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the parking lot right in front of the Wawa on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, police said.

When officers and medics arrived they found the two injured people -- a man and a woman -- inside the Wawa store. The people were later hospitalized with what Plymouth Township police called non-life-threatening injuries.

At least a dozen spent shell casings littered the ground following the gunfire, with bullets piercing at least two storefront windows. Police initially used several Wawa cups to mark evidence at the scene where at least 19 shots were fired. The Wawa would reopen for business later on Sunday.

On Monday, police announced attempted murder charges against Norristown's Kyeem Sheirron Whitt. The 26-year-old remained on the loose as he faces at least 19 total charges, including assault and reckless endangerment.

It was unclear the connection between Whitt and the injured people prior to the shooting, police said.

Police said the incident began as an argument between two groups of people who had ordered food and that it spilled outside before the gunfire rang out.

Mike Courtney, who lives nearby, told NBC10 he was awoken by the sound of gunfire. When he went outside to find out what was happening, he saw two people being taken out of the store on stretchers, he said.

“In the summertime, it’s crowded all night, weekends, but there’s never been anything, and now this. This is out of nowhere. We’ve never seen it here,” Courtney said.

Police didn't reveal if they suspected anyone else in the shooting. They were also working to identify everyone inside and outside the store prior to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information to call 610-279-1901 or email a tip to tips@plymouthtownship.org.