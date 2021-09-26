2 Hospitalized as Bullets Fly at Parking Lot of Montco Wawa

Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Montgomery County Wawa parking lot in which so many shots were fired that police had to use store cups as evidence markers.

The gunfire rang out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the parking lot right in front of the Wawa on the 1300 block of E. Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, police said. The condition of the two people who were hospitalized was not immediately released, and authorities did not immediately say if they were shot.

At least a dozen spent shell casings littered the ground following the gunfire, with bullets piercing two storefront windows. In addition to normal markers, police also used several Wawa cups to mark evidence at the scene.

Mike Courtney, who lives nearby, told NBC10 he was awoken by the sound of gunfire. When he went outside to find out what was happening, he saw to people being taken out of the store on stretchers, he said.

“In the summertime, it’s crowded all night, weekends, but there’s never been anything, and now this. This is out of nowhere. We’ve never seen it here,” Courtney said.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests as they continued to investigate.