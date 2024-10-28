Woman reported missing then found dead in her Northeast Philly home

A woman who was reported missing has been found dead inside her home Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said they responded to a missing person report on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Officers returned to the home, along the 5900 block of Elsinore Street, to find the victim, 53-year-old Ivelisse Lugo, in the garage, wrapped in a blanket and towel, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives said Lugo was stabbed multiple times and that the evidence made it clear the person who did this tried to cover this up.

Lugo was last seen Saturday morning at her home, possibly with her estranged husband of five years.

“I am appalled and it kind of hits different. Like a family member because we’ve all been around here for so long,” a neighbor said.

Lugo has two daughters who neighbors said were knocking on doors asking people if they had seen her.

Lugo’s brother, cousins and police say they do not know where her estranged husband is despite trying to get in contact with him.

“They were great people. They were nice. The crime doesn’t fit them. I can say that,” a neighbor said.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered in this incident.

Detectives say there are surveillance cameras giving clues of where this suspect might have left after this incident occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.