Police identified and charged a New Jersey woman who they say was caught on video trying to touch a tiger at a zoo after entering the animal’s enclosure.

Zyair Dennis, 24, of Millville, was charged with one count of defiant trespassing, police announced Monday.

The incident occurred at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, New Jersey, back on Aug. 20, 2024. Police said Dennis jumped over a fence and approached the caged enclosure of Mahesha, a 7-year-old tiger. Dennis then reached into the cage before pulling her hand out when the animal reacted, according to investigators. Police also said there was similar video showing Dennis entering the bear enclosure at the zoo that same day.

Police said they received tips after posting video and photos of the incident that led to them identifying Dennis.

In addition to the trespassing charge, two city ordinances covering general conduct of persons pertaining to climbing fences within the zoo were also issued against Dennis, according to Bridgeton Police.

Dennis will appear in Bridgeton Municipal Court at a date that has not yet been determined, police said.