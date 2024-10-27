2 killed in separate incidents across Philly overnight

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two men were killed in separate violent incidents across the city overnight.

According to police, late Saturday, a man was killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia and, early Sunday, a man died at a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times.

In the first incident, officials said that a 26-year-old man was killed when he was shot in the head in an incident that happened at about 10:57 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 along the 3600 block of N. 5th Street.

The man was pronounced at the scene at about 11:07 p.m., police officials said.

A second victim, a 33-year-old man, was also injured in this incident after suffering a gunshot wound to the right leg, officials said.

Then, on Sunday morning, officials said a 43-year-old man died after suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

However, police officials said the man died after arriving at a hospital by private vehicle and they are still investigating to determine where this incident occurred.

Both of these deaths are being investigated by police and no arrests have been made in either incident.

The police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.