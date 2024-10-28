Police shoot, kill an armed man inside a Willow Grove apartment

Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney, Upper Moreland Township police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at the Commerce Square Apartments in Willow Grove area of Upper Moreland Township at 11:52 a.m.

When officers responded, they were let in by an 83-year-old woman who lived there and entered one of the apartments to find a 68-year-old man armed with a gun, officials said.

Police said the man ignored police commands to drop his gun and eventually began to raise the firearm up at which point police fired at him, fatally wounding him.

At this time officials have not released the identity of the man who was killed or the officer who fired at him.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.