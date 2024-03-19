Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are investigating after human remains were found in a retention pond after workers in Towamencin Township discovered a skull there on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident began when officers were called at about 11:58 a.m. on Tuesday after surveyor crews working in the area of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive found, what they believed, was a human skill in a retention basin at that location.

Officials said first responders assessed the scene and believed the skull to be authentic. They, officials from the county's coroner's office investigated the scene and uncovered additional skeletal remains along with remnants of clothing.

According to law enforcement officials, the remains were removed from the scene in order to be processed.

Police officials said there was no initial signs of trauma, however it will take time to determine the individual's identity and manner of death.

An autopsy will be performed by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office and, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.