Missing Philly teen found alive after missing for 11 days, police say

Missing Philadelphia teenager found safe and sound after missing for 11 days.

Shalaya Porter, 18, was last seen on June 5 near her grandmother's home on the 4600 block of Fairmount Avenue.

On Friday, June 16, police said they found her alive and safe.

Family members told NBC10 Porter left her phone on her bed and didn’t show up for her high school graduation on Friday, June 9. The family said it was highly unusual for Porter to go missing and she had a great attendance record at her school.

They also said she is headed to Morgan State University in the fall to study architecture, design and fashion.

"Shalaya would have never missed her graduation," Porter's aunt, Felicia Hill, told NBC10. "Shalaya would have never missed the opportunity to go to college. Shalaya would have never left her mom."

At this time there is no criminal investigation into her disappearance, police said.