Police search for missing West Philly teen

Police are searching for a West Philadelphia teenager who went missing last week.

Shalaya Porter, 18, was last seen on June 5 on the 4600 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Porter’s mother told Kristen Johnason of KYW Newsradio that her daughter left her phone on her bed and didn’t show up for her high school graduation. She also said her daughter is supposed to go away for college in the fall.

The family said it was highly unusual for Porter to go missing and she had great attendance at her school.

A gathering to help with the search effort was held Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Porter’s high school, Motivation School on 59th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

Porter stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes, a light brown complexion, black hair and a nose piercing. Police said she is also known to use public transportation.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.